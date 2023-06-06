Windsor Police seeking suspect in sexual assault

Windsor Police are searching for a suspect after a girl was sexually assaulted in a South Walkerville park.

Police say it happened Saturday night around 10 p.m. at Optimist Memorial Park on Ypres Avenue.

Investigators say the girl was approached by a man on a bike.

After a brief conversation, police say he sexually assaulted her, stole several of her possessions and then fled.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 30 to 40 years old, 5’8" and 5’11" tall with a slender to medium build.

Police describe his face as slender with a cleft chin, short hair, muscular calves, and hairy legs.

He was wearing an off-coloured white hat with no logo, a white t-shirt, beige shorts to his knees and black shoes at the time of the incident.

The Major Crimes Unit has launched an investigation and are asking residents in the area to check video surveillance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 3 for possible evidence pertaining to the case.