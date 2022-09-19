Windsor Police seeking two suspects following robbery on Goyeau Street

Windsor Police are currently investigating a robbery, and are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects.

On September 14, at approximately 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Goyeau Street, an adult male victim was at nearby store and was walking to his car when he was attacked by two people.

During the assault, one of the men took the victim's wallet. The victim was dragged a short distance before the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries due to the assault.

Suspect one is described as a man, wearing a red sweater, jeans with patch designs and colourful running shoes.

Suspect two is also described as a man, but wearing a red vest with a white t-shirt, black and red shorts, black shoes, a black baseball-style hat and carrying a black and green backpack.

Both suspects were last seen riding bicycles south on Goyeau Street.

Anyone who can identify these suspects are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

