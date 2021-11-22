Windsor police seeking video footage in fatal crash investigation

The Windsor Police Service is asking the public for any video footage as they investigate a crash that claimed the lives two two teens.

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, police were called to the area of Wyandotte Street West and Rankin Avenue for a report of a vehicle that struck a pole, sustaining substantial damage.

Police say the driver, a 17-year-old male from Windsor, was pronounced dead at the scene while a a 17-year-old male passenger from Windsor was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Two other male passengers, a 17 and 18-year-old, both from Windsor, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have determined the vehicle was travelling westbound on Wyandotte Street West and investigators believe it was travelling at a high-rate of speed before losing control and colliding with a pole.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area who may have captured the vehicle on surveillance cameras to check their footage and contact police with any possible evidence. Specifically, anyone with cameras on Wyandotte Street West from approximately Crawford Avenue to Rankin Avenue and any side streets in the area, are requested to review their footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit - Traffic Reconstruction at 519-945-9645 ext. 222 or 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com