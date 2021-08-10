Windsor Police Seeking Witnesses Following Robbery on Huron Church Rd.

City police are looking for witnesses after a robbery in west Windsor.

On Monday night just after 11pm, officers were called to the 1100-block of Huron Church Rd. and arrived to find a male victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, police were able to track down a male and female suspect at a home in the 1000-block of Felix Ave.

As a result, a 34-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were arrested and charged with robbery.

A search warrant was executed at the Felix Ave home and evidence was seized.

Police are asking those with surveillance cameras in the 1100-block of Huron Church Rd. or 1000-block of Felix Ave to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.