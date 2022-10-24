Windsor Police seeking witnesses of serious collision

Windsor Police are looking for witnesses of a serious collision that critically injured a pedestrian over the weekend.

At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, officers were called to the 1600 block of Northway Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Through investigation, officers learned that a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and was then rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units were called to process the scene, and the accident remains under investigation.

Windsor Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw the collision happen or who may have surveillance camera or dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.