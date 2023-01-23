Windsor Police seize $159,000 in drugs during traffic stop

The Windsor Police Service have arrested a 29-year-old woman and seized over $159,000 in drugs during a routine traffic stop.

On Monday at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop for a suspected suspended license in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

During the stop, officers found the driver was in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Police then conducted a search of the vehicle and found 475 grams of fentanyl powder, 104 oxycodone pills, 800 counterfeit oxycodone, 161 grams of cocaine, $1,300 in cash, a taser, and a safe.

As a result of the investigation, Chalyn Caza, of Windsor, has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Drug Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.