Windsor Police Seize Drugs and Weapons Following a Traffic Stop

More drugs and weapons have been taken off the streets after a traffic stop in Windsor.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Windsor police stopped a vehicle in the area of Elliott Street East and Marentette Avenue.

After the vehicle was stopped, officers discovered that the attached license plate had been reported stolen.

After searching the car, officers also found drugs and prohibited weapons.

Two men from Windsor and one man from Amherstburg are all facing charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.