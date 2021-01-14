Windsor Police Seize Firearm After Downtown Arrest

Windsor police have seized a firearm after being called downtown for a report of a person with a gun.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, patrol officers were called to the' 800 block of Ouellette Avenue and learned a man had attended a home where the firearm was seen.

According to police, the suspect was identified and it was later learned that he has firearms prohibition.

Around 9:30 pm, officers found the suspect in the area of Victoria Avenue and Pine Street and he was arrested without incident and according to police, in possession of a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

A 38-year-old man from Windsor is facing several charges including eight counts of possession of firearm while prohibited and two counts of breach of probation.

