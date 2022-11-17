Windsor police seize handgun and drugs

Two city men are facing a list of charges after police seized a handgun and drugs.

Windsor police say members of the the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit were at a building in the 300-block of Glengarry Avenue Wednesday night when they noticed two men loitering on the property.

According to police, the men were not residents and were trespassing.

Police say they were arrested under the Trespass to Property Act and during a search seized a loaded Ruger-57 semi-automatic handgun, 19 rounds of ammunition, 3.9 grams of fentanyl and roughly $2,000 in cash.

Police have charged a 26-year-old with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, storing a firearm carelessly, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.

A 24-old-year is also charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.