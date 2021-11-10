Windsor police seize illegal drugs, knives and brace knuckles

Windsor police have charged a 29-year-old city man.

Police say the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation last month surrounding suspected trafficking of illicit drugs.

According to police, a suspect and an involved vehicle were identified during the course of the investigation.

Police say the suspect was located on Monday, November 8, and was arrested without incident.

Officers also located the vehicle and found a quantity of drugs, currency, ammunition as well as knives and brass knuckles.

The man is facing a number of charges including three counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking and four counts of Possess a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.