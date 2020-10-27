Windsor Police Seize Illegal Handgun
Windsor police have taken an illegal firearm off the streets.
On Sunday an investigation was launched by the Major Crimes Branch involving an illegally possessed firearm.
Police say a search warrant was executed at a home in Windsor and a handgun was seized.
According to police, officers were able to identify the individual who was in possession of the gun.
Police say the suspect was located in Chatham-Kent by Windsor police officers and members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad.
27-year-old Zoltan Zoldi of no fixed address was arrested without incident.
He is charged with Possession of a Firearm without a License, three counts of Possess Firearm While Prohibited and Being Unlawfully at Large.
Police continue to investigate.