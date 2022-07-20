Windsor police seize two loaded handguns

A long list of charges have been laid against two Leamington men.

Windsor Police say members of the Problem Oriented Policing Unit (POP) were in the area of the 300-block of University Avenue East Monday night. (July 18/8pm)

According to police, officers were investigating a man that had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police say a vehicle associated with the man was discovered by officers conducting a vehicle stop in the 400 Block of Glengarry Avenue.

When officers approached the vehicle, the man was seen attempting to hide a handgun.

Police say officers quickly apprehended the man and a passenger.

During the investigation, police seized two loaded handguns, an airsoft replica handgun, and a quantity of illicit drugs.

A 40-year-old is facing 13 charges while a 35-year-old is facing 10 charges.

Some of the charges include: Occupy Motor Vehicle with Firearm, Store Firearm Carelessly and Possess loaded firearm.