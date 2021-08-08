Windsor Police Service Names New Diversity Officer

A decorated athlete is stepping into the role of Diversity, Inclusion and Recruitment Officer with the Windsor Police Service.

Constable Jamie Adjetey-Nelson won a gold medal in the decathlon at the Commonwealth Games — now he'll be working in the community to build bridges.

Adjetey-Nelson says he's looking forward to getting to work.

"Much of it is what community policing is. Being out in the community, collaborating, communicating, networking with different cultural and traditional organizations we work with and promoting police."

He says recruiting new officers is a big part of the job as well.

"It's being accessible. It's being a part of what the community is doing. So I want to be part of the community. I want to learn about them and I want them to see me not just as a police officer, but as an individual and see how they can see some of the people in their community in a uniform like me."

Adjetey-Nelson is replacing former diversity officer Neil McEachrane who recently retired.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides