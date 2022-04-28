Windsor Police Services Board appoints acting deputy chief

The Windsor Police Services Board has announced the appointment an acting deputy chief.

The Board has selected Superintendent Jason Crowley to the role of acting deputy chief of operations.

Crowley will assume the role effective May 2, 2022 and until further notice.

"I am honoured to be named Acting Deputy Chief by the Windsor Police Services Board and to lead the Operations for the Windsor Police Service during this interim and important period. Each day, I will make it my top priority to build public trust and confidence in the Windsor Police Service, work with colleagues on the Executive Leadership Team and continue to work alongside the dedicated WPS members who serve our community bravely," said Crowley in a release.

He fills the position that was left vacant when previous Deputy Jason Bellaire was appointed to the position of acting police chief.

Bellaire was named to that role on April 1 after Chief Pam Mizuno announced her retirement at the end of March.

"On behalf of the Board, we look forward to working more closely with Jason Crowley who has demonstrated his capabilities in addressing challenges in a thoughtful and effective manner. He will be an excellent addition to the Executive Leadership Team of the Windsor Police Service and will provide great leadership during this interim period," said Mayor Drew Dilkens, Chair of the Windsor Police Services Board, in a release.

The board is engaging a recruitment firm to help in a nationwide search for the next Windsor police chief.

The process is expected to take four to six months to complete.