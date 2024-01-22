Windsor Police Sgt demoted for discreditable conduct

The Windsor Police Service says an officer has been demoted for discreditable conduct.

In a media release issued on Monday, the service says Sergeant Steven Gawadzyn has pleaded guilty to two counts of discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act.

Police say he engaged in unwanted and inappropriate conduct involving female Windsor Police members who were under his supervision. The release goes on to say that Gawadzyn improperly used law enforcement database systems for personal use which is contrary to policy.

As a result, Gawadzyn has been demoted from sergeant to fourth-class constable.

He won't be eligible to be promoted for at least five-years, at which time he will have to enter into the promotional process after demonstrating acceptable performance standards.

“The Windsor Police Service is committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful and free of harassment,” said Karel DeGraaf, Acting Deputy Chief, Operational Support. “We expect our members to conduct themselves professionally and to abide by our values and code of conduct. Members who fail to meet standards will be held accountable.”

Gawadzyn is a 21-year veteran of the service and was suspended with pay when the charges were initially reported in February, 2023.