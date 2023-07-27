Windsor police solve September 2000 cold case homicide 

The Windsor Police Service is publicly identifying the person they say is responsible for the cold case murder of Windsor resident Carol Christou.

Christou, a 55-year-old mother of two adult children, was found stabbed to death in the bathroom of her home in the 500 block of Brock Street on September 30, 2000.

Police say Robert Lotosky, who was then 48-years-old, was an acquaintance and one of the last people to have seen Christou alive.

Police credit the advances in forensic technology and a sustained commitment by investigators enabled the Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit to solve the cold case.

Investigators say the totality of the investigation, supported by DNA evidence, conclusively linked Lotosky to the crime and led to a breakthrough in the case.

Lotosky died in Windsor on April 11, 2012.

"The dedication and determination of our investigators, coupled with the advancements in forensic technology, have enabled us to bring some closure to this tragic case," said Police Chief Jason Bellaire in a news release. "We hope that the conclusion of this investigation brings some peace to Carol Christou's loved ones. Our thoughts remain with them during this time."