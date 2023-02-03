Windsor Police still searching for missing 19-year-old 

Windsor Police are still searching for a missing 19-year-old.

Police are asking for help in locating Gabrielle Marie Vinall, who has not been seen or heard from since January 5.

It was previously posted to social media on January 18 that she was missing, and police and Vinall's family are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as white, 5'7", with a thin build, hazel eyes, and shoulder-length reddish-brown hair.

She is known to change her appearance.

Police say she lives a transient lifestyle and may be in the Niagara or Greater Toronto Area.

If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police immediately at 519-258-6111.

Windsor Police are trying to locate 19-year-old Gabrielle Marie Vinall who went missing on January 5, 2023. Jan. 18, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Twitter)