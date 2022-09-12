Windsor Police still searching for missing person

Windsor Police need help from the public finding a 47-year old woman.

Carolynn Mardling is described as 5'2" and weighing about 200 pounds.

She was last seen at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12 walking north on Pelissier St. from Ellis St. wearing black pants and possibly carrying a black suitcase.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, police said she was located, however at 6:23 p.m. Windsor Police posted on Twitter that she was still missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police.

