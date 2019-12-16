Windsor Police Swears-in First Female Chaplain

Another female first at the Windsor Police Service.

Linda Presello has been sworn in as the service's new chaplain — the first woman to hold the position.

Presello's father was a Windsor police officer and she is currently the chaplain at Assumption Catholic Secondary School.

Presello says it is an honour.

"Excited. I'm the daughter of a policemen, my father is retired 31 years now so it is a privilege," she says.

Presello says her role is to help.

"Just to be a support, a support for the staff, support for the police, and support for the chaplainancy team and to do what I can to be with their families in need," she says. "I love my Catholic faith, I love what I do and to be in that position to help others."

Chuck Congram is the current chaplain and Presello adds to the complement.

Earlier this year, Windsor Police named Pam Mizuno police chief, the first female police chief in the 152-year history of the service.