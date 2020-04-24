Windsor Police to Add New Tool to Combat Human Trafficking

Windsor police are looking to add a new tool to its arsenal to combat human trafficking.

Police have purchased an automated license plate reader which would be able to read multiple licence plates in a high traffic area known for human trafficking. It would also allow officers to identify the owner of the vehicle and any previous criminal history.

"Similar to an intelligence system recognize it faster than a human could recognize it," says Deputy Police Chief Jason Bellaire. "If it is in a high traffic area it can take a larger volume of licence plates and run against the target licence plate that police are looking for or the vehicle of interest."

Bellaire says although police have purchased it the $44,000 unit, it's not being used yet.

"It has not been deployed yet, we are still putting together some policy and technological components of it and then we would notify the community once we deploy it," he says. "...We are getting close to finishing up the policy component of it and the technology component of it, I don't have an exact date yet.

The licence plate reader would be used in areas considered to be hot spots for human trafficking such as motel parking lots and strip clubs.