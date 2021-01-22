Windsor Police to Form Community Policing Advisory Committee

Windsor Police Service (WPS) is adding another mechanism to better serve the community.

The police services board approved the creation of the Community Policing Advisory Committee Thursday night that will consist of 13 members.

It's one of 37 recommendations handed down by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) last year — they're in relation to complaints from 2018 that found no major infractions, but identified areas in need of improvement.

Thirty of those recommendations fall on the board and Chief Pam Mizuno says the new committee will help get them done.

"Some meaningful feedback about the ongoing relationship between the community and the WPS identifying community needs that may require policing services, supporting and facilitating interaction between the community and the WPS," says Mizuno.

Mizuno tells AM800 News the committee will engage the community and improve the service.

"The committee shall be composed of 13 members, which will include 10 community members," she says. "There will be a call that goes out to have those community members apply."

She says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some setbacks, but the creation of the committee is an important step moving forward.

"As expected that have a target date on January that have been extended for various reasons, but there also a number that have been completed including some updates to our policy," she says.

Mizuno says the board will be seeking applications for the new committee in the coming weeks.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.