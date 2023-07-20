Windsor Police to monitor intersection of Dougall Ave. and West Grand Blvd. for two days

Windsor police will be stationed at a busy intersection for the next two days.

For today and tomorrow, officers will be at the intersection of Dougall Avenue and West Grand Boulevard enforcing traffic stops and reducing vehicle collisions.

As part of an effort to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities at Windsor's most dangerous intersections, police are monitoring each of the 10 intersections.

So far, police have monitored six of the 10 intersections.

Most recently, police monitored the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue where 17 tickets were issued and five criminal charges were laid.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit will be regularly monitoring 10 intersections to enforce violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop for a red light is $325, and $110 for a stop sign.

The increased police patrols will focus on the following 10 intersections:

-3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

-E.C. Row Expy. and Howard Ave.

-4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Howard Ave.

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Lauzon Pkwy.

-Tecumseh Rd. E./W. and Ouellette Ave.

-Dougall Ave. and West Grand Blvd.

-E.C. Row Expy. and Walker Rd.

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Forest Glade Dr.

-Provincial Rd. and Walker Rd.

These intersections were selected based on vehicle collision data collected by the Windsor Police Service over 2022.