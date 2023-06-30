Windsor Police to monitor the intersection of Tecumseh and Howard Avenue to improve road safety

Expect to see Windsor Police monitoring a busy intersection today.

Officers will be at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue beginning at 8 a.m.

As part of an effort to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities at Windsor's most dangerous intersections, police are monitoring each of the 10 intersections.

Previously, police monitored the 3100 block of Howard Avenue where 18 tickets were issued, Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road where 26 tickets were issued to drivers, Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway where 18 tickets were handed out, and the 4400 block of Walker Road where they issued 20 tickets.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit will be regularly monitoring 10 intersections to enforce violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop for a red light is $325, and $110 for a stop sign.

The increased police patrols will focus on the following 10 intersections:

3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

E.C. Row Expy. and Howard Ave.

4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

Tecumseh Rd. E. and Howard Ave.

Tecumseh Rd. E. and Lauzon Pkwy.

Tecumseh Rd. E./W. and Ouellette Ave.

Dougall Ave. and West Grand Blvd.

E.C. Row Expy. and Walker Rd.

Tecumseh Rd. E. and Forest Glade Dr.

Provincial Rd. and Walker Rd.

These intersections were selected based on vehicle collision data collected by the Windsor Police Service over 2022.