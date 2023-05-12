Windsor Police to monitor Walker Square to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities

Expect to see Windsor Police at Walker Square today.

In an effort to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities, the Windsor Police Service will step up enforcement efforts at intersections with the highest number of reported motor vehicle collisions.

For today, starting at 9 a.m., officers will be on site at the 4400 block of Walker Road to enforce traffic stops and reduce collisions at the intersection.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit will be regularly monitoring 10 intersections to enforce violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop for a red light is $325, and $110 for a stop sign.

The increased police patrols will focus on the following 10 intersections:

3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

E.C. Row Expy. and Howard Ave.

4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

Tecumseh Rd. E. and Howard Ave.

Tecumseh Rd. E. and Lauzon Pkwy.

Tecumseh Rd. E./W. and Ouellette Ave.

Dougall Ave. and West Grand Blvd.

E.C. Row Expy. and Walker Rd.

Tecumseh Rd. E. and Forest Glade Dr.

Provincial Rd. and Walker Rd.

These intersections were selected based on vehicle collision data collected by the Windsor Police Service over 2022.