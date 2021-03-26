Windsor Police to Support New Residential Speed Limit, if Approved

Windsor Police Service (WPS) will support lower speeds on residential streets if council approves the move.

The Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee is recommending speed limits be lowered to 40km/h on residential roadways across the city in an effort to calm traffic.

Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Bellaire says it's WPS's job to serve the will of council and is prepared to get behind its decision.

"The mindset here is public safety," he says. "I can't fault anybody who wants to steer the community into a safer direction whenever they can."

He doesn't anticipate a tough transition for patrol officers if council adopts the recommendation.

"There is some consideration given to operational risk," he says. "So at the outset, to ensure compliance, you may have officers interacting with people more with vehicle stops and things like that."

If approved, Bellaire expects some upfront costs to educate the public before enforcement starts.

"The information stream would be the way we'd like to start, but at some point, when it becomes a public safety issue then the compliance piece comes in," he added.

The motion to cut speeds residential streets will go to city council for a final vote.

New signs are expected to cost the city an estimated at $734,000 if the policy is adopted.