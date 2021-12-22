Windsor police trying identify a suspect in a firearms incident

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to identify a suspect after a report that a man pointed a firearm at someone in the city.

Around 2 p.m. on Dec. 21, police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Marentette Avenue for a report of a firearm incident.

It was reported that the suspect met with the victim to collect a property from the victim.

When the victim was unable to produce the property, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and made threats.

No one was injured but police say the suspect fled the area in light coloured mid-sized SUV with a dark tinted back window.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 40-years-old, standing 6', 160 lbs., dreadlocks hairstyle, and was wearing a matching light brown track suit with yellow pattern.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident and requesting anyone in the area of the 1500 block of Marentette Avenue with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.