Windsor police trying to identify a suspect in alleged sex assault

The Windsor Police Service has released images of a suspect as they investigate an alleged sexual assault near the University of Windsor campus.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 25, officers were called to the university after a female reported a sexual assault.

The assault is reported to have occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Investigators learned the victim was grabbed from behind and touched in a sexual manner by a man as she walked in the 2200 block of Wyandotte Street West.

When the victim screamed, the suspect ran off east on Wyandotte Street West.

The University of Windsor’s Campus Police and the Windsor Police Service are working together on the investigation.

Windsor police are looking for help identifying a suspect who was involved in an alleged sexual assault near the University of Windsor campus. (Source: Windsor police)

The male suspect is described as black, with a dark skin tone, and is approximately 19 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey hooded sweater and black track pants with a white vertical stripe.

If you can identify the above-pictured suspect, please contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The University of Windsor did alert the campus community to the incident via an email that was sent out Wednesday.