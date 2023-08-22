Windsor police trying to identify suspect in fraud and identify theft case

The Windsor Police Service has released images of a suspect investigators are working to identify in connection to a fraud and identity theft case.

On August 18, 2023, officers were called to a bank in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East for a fraud report.

Police say a male suspect entered the business and attempted to open an account in another person’s name using fraudulent identification.

The suspect is described as a white male with a white goatee. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, black hoodie with the word “NIKE" in the middle, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Financial Crimes at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect (pictured above) in connection to a fraud and identity theft case. (Photo: Windsor Police Service)