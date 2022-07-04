Windsor police trying to identify suspect in sexual assault case

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is working to identify a suspect as part of a sexual assault investigation.

On June 25, officers were called to a sexual assault report at a residence in the 300 block of University Avenue East.

Police say the assault is reported to have occurred between 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m. on June 25.

The adult female victim reported that the suspect made threats of violence if the victim did not comply with the suspect's demands.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'9", approximately 160 lbs., was wearing a blue baseball hat, black jacket, white pants, blue and red Nike shoes.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is working to identify a suspect (pictured) as part of a sexual assault investigation. July 4, 2022 (Image courtesy of Windsor Police Service)

Investigators have obtained video surveillance footage of the suspect and is seeking the public's assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with video surveillance cameras in the 300 block of University Avenue East are requested to review their security camera for footage that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.