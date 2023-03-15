Windsor Police trying to identify two suspects following robbery
Windsor Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted for robbery.
On Monday at approximately 11 p.m., officers were called to a department store in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East following a report of a robbery with an offensive weapon.
Through investigation and surveillance video, officers learned two suspects entered the store, and while one of them stole a Cricut Maker 3 valued at $400, the other sprayed a toxic substance into another part of the store to cause a distraction.
The second suspect later sprayed the store's security guard with the substance before they fled the scene.
The suspects were last seen in a newer model silver Ford F-150 with grey rims.
Windsor Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted for robbery. March 15, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police)
The first suspect is a white man with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a green hat, black facemask, green hooded sweater, black jacket, pants, and shoes.
The second suspect is also a white man with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, black baseball hat, black hooded sweater, grey jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.