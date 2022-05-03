iHeartRadio
Windsor police trying to locate suspect in attempted murder investigation

The Windsor Police Service has released an image of a suspect investigators are working to identify and locate as part of an attempted murder investigation.

The suspect is a black male with a black beard and was wearing a baseball hat. 

On March 18 at 4:10 a.m., police were called to the 700-block of Brant Street in Windsor for a report of a shooting with two victims.

One man was located inside a home suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, while a second man was located outside a home, appearing to have been shot multiple times. He was also transported to hospital, where it was determined he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the firearm has not been located and the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service has released an image of a suspect (pictured) investigators are working to identify and locate as part of an attempted murder investigation. May 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

