Windsor police trying to locate suspect wanted in 'grandparent scam'

A photo of a suspect wanted as part of a grandparent scam investigation has been released by the Windsor Police Service.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Amaryss D'Lynn Hall Todd of Windsor, who is wanted for fraud over $5,000.

In February 2023, the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a complaint about a fraud commonly known as the grandparent scam.

Investigators learned that the victim, a woman in her 70s, agreed to hand over $8,000 to an individual impersonating a police officer to bail her grandson out of jail.

A female suspect then travelled to the victim’s house to retrieve the money.

The investigation has identified the suspect as Hall Todd.

Anyone with information on this investigation or Hall Todd's whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

On March 6 of this year, Essex County OPP arrested and charged Hall Todd with four founts of fraud over $5,000.

The charges came after OPP responded to 14 reports of fraud across Essex County between Feb. 28 and March 2, 2023.

Two of the 'grandparent scam' cases resulted in a total financial loss of $15,000.

During the investigation, a person of interest was captured on security camera and identified, which resulted in Hall Todd being arrested.