Windsor Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Search for Person in Lake St. Clair

A search in Lake St. Clair near Windsor's Sand Point Beach continues.

Windsor Police Service confirmed they responded to a call for a person in distress in the lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, but declined further comment.

U.S. Coast Guard and Windsor police vessels can be seen searching the water just west of the beach near the mouth of the Detroit River as of 7 p.m.

Listener photos also show a U.S. Coast Guard chopper circling the area.

More to come.

