Windsor Police update homicide investigation

Windsor Police have made a fifth arrest in connection to a fatal stabbing downtown in what is the first homicide of the year in the city.

On January 9, officers responded to a residence in the 300-block of Glengarry Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing and found a 39-year old man suffering from severe life-threatening injuries who later died in hospital.

Four people were arrested.

A fifth person, 60-year old James Close, was taken into custody by the Major Crimes Unit late Tuesday evening and has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police have also now released the names and charges of the first four suspects.

47-year old Luthor Heron, who's been charged with first degree murder, robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.

51-year old Kevin Lansing, who's facing charges of first degree murder, robbery with an offensive weapon and pointing a firearm.

28-year old Zephaniah Moses, who's charged with first-degree murder, robbery with an offensive weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

30-year old Shelby Nantais is facing a charge of first-degree murder and robbery with an offensive weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-250-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com