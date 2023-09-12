Windsor Police update shooting investigation

A vehicle believed to have been used in a shooting in Windsor is no longer being sought.

The Windsor Police Service no longer believes the white Ford Focus that investigators were looking for was used in the case.

On August 31st shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report about a shooting outside a home in the 900 block of Wellington Avenue and found a 38-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left leg.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com