Windsor Police Warn of Distraction Scam

Windsor police are warning of a distraction scam after a 70-year-old man was deceived.

Around 3:45pm on Sunday, officers were called to the 2400 block of Turner Road near Ypres Avenue for a report of a theft.

A victim in his 70's told police he saw a dark coloured vehicle pull up at the side of the road.

A female passenger called out to him asking for directions. During the exchange, the victim told police the female pulled him close and managed to exchange his necklace for a cheaper necklace.

The female passenger then let go of the victim and the vehicle quickly left the scene.

Police say the suspects are described as a white woman in her early 40s with brown hair, bad teeth and spoke with a European accent.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white man in his early 40s with short brown hair.

There was also a female in the back seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.