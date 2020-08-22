Windsor Police Warn Public after String of 'Distraction Thefts'

Windsor Police Service is warning the public to keep their guard up after a string of thefts.

According to police, three distraction style thefts were reported within the span of two hours Monday.

The first involved a victim walking in the 4500 block of Osaka Circle around 11 a.m., the second happened 45 minutes later in the 1900 block of McKay Avenue and the third happened in the 1200 block of Belle Isle View around 1 p.m.

All three incidents involved different vehicles as well as different suspect descriptions, but in each incident there was a male driver and two female passengers in the vehicle.

In one example police say the thieves drew their victim into a conversation; asking for directions. The thief then offered thanks by placing cheap costume jewelry on the victim while removing authentic jewelry from the victim without them noticing.

Distraction thieves commonly work in teams, are well-dressed and well-spoken, so as not to draw attention to themselves, and work in a way to gain a victim's trust.

Police say they will typically target the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar scenario is encouraged to contact police.