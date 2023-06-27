Windsor police warn public of scammers selling counterfeit AV equipment

The Windsor Police Service is looking for two suspects who are allegedly selling counterfeit audio-visual equipment.

On June 23, police say two men set up in the parking lot of two locations, one in the 2400 block of Central Ave. and the other in the 3900 block of Dougall Ave.

The suspects approached individuals in the parking lots to sell projectors and other AV equipment.

Police say the items were later discovered by victims to be counterfeit.

The suspects were seen driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact @catchcrooks anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.