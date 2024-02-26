Windsor Police warning about new drug on the rise in Ontario

Windsor Police is warning the public about a new drug.

The drug, called medetomidine/dexmedetomidine, was recently detected in the unregulated drug market in Toronto.

Medetomidine is a synthetic drug used as a surgical anesthetic and analgesic.

Police say there has been a high number of reported overdoses with this drug across Ontario, and they want the public to be aware.

The local Nurse Police Team was created to help people struggling with substance use disorders.

This team pairs up nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital with a frontline officer to provide support, and to steer individuals away from the criminal justice system and hospital emergency rooms.