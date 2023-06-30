Windsor Police warning community about active grandparent scam

The Windsor Police Service is reminding community members to be cautious about the grandparent scam.

Police say they have recently received numerous calls from community members reporting that fraudsters are currently active in the area.

In a grandparent scam, an individual will receive a call from someone claiming to be their grandchild or calling on behalf of their grandchild.

Police say those calling will claim to need money as soon as possible, often to pay for bail or lawyer fees.

They will say the payment is needed immediately to avoid going to jail or to be released from jail.

Police are reminding the public that if you receive a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be a family member, hang up immediately and contact that family member directly.

More information on grandparent scams can be found by clicking here.

