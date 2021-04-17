Windsor Police Will Not be Conducting Random COVID-19 Stops

The Windsor Police Service is joining several other departments across the province in stating it won't be conducting random stops to enforce new COVID-19 restrictions.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced police would be given temporary authority to stop and ask about the purpose of a person's trip and why they're not at home.

In a statement released via Twitter, Windsor police says it will continue to engage and educate the public, but it will not be randomly stopping people or vehicles.

The authority to make random stops is part of the province's latest round of restrictions which also include the closure of many outdoor amenities like golf courses and playgrounds as well as checkpoints at provincial crossings.