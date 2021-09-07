Windsor police working to identify a suspect in a sexual assault case

The public is being asked for help identify a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has released several photos of a suspect they are trying to locate.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, a woman was in a bus shelter in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue when a man made unwanted sexual advances before he suddenly reached over and touched her in a sexual manner.

The suspect fled the scene on foot southbound on Ouellette Avenue and then went westbound on Shepherd Street.

Police describe the male suspect as 30-to-40 years of age with a large build and black hair with a "mullet" hairstyle.

He was last seeing wearing a black hat, black shoes, a surgical mask under his chin, sweatshirt with hood and camouflage shorts.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives or owns a business in the area to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in this investigation.