Windsor police working to identify alleged bank fraud suspect

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect after a $25,000 bank fraud report.

Police have released images of a man and are hoping the public can help provide more details about the person.

Investigators allege the suspect used a fraudulent ID to steal almost $25,000 from three Windsor banks - one on Dougall Avenue, one on Ottawa Street and one on Walker Road.

If you recognize the suspect, contact police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect (pictured above) after a $25,000 bank fraud report. Nov. 23, 2022 (Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)