Windsor police working to open more access points to Huron Church Road

Windsor's police chief says they are working as fast as they can to return Huron Church Road to normal.

Chief Pam Mizuno told the Windsor Police Service Board of Directors that they know and understand the road closure along Huron Church Road has impacted many businesses.

She says they continue to review the situation regularly and modify the situation based on the information they're receiving related to any potential protests.

"We are in contact with all of our policing partners across Ontario so that we can tailor our operational plans accordingly, says Mizuno.

Eastbound and westbound restrictions along Huron Church Road were put in place on Feb. 14, after police removed demonstrators from along the busy road, following a near week-long demonstrations that halted traffic from accessing the Ambassador Bridge.

Police have used the restrictions to ensure the flow of traffic and have been slowly removing barriers that have impacted access to nearby neighbourhoods and businesses.

Several eastbound and westbound access points along Huron Church Road remain closed - Dorchester Road, Giradot Street, Millen Street and College Avenue. while east-west access on Prince Road-Totten Street was opened to traffic late Thursday night.

Chief Mizuno says police continue to actively identify protest organizers and supporters, and work with law enforcement partners as it relates to any further criminal charges.

According to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, the cost associated with barrier installation and removal along both sides of Huron Church Road is already in excess of $1-million.