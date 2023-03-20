Windsor Port Authority announces land transfer to aid in completion of Ojibway National Urban Park

A land transfer will bring the Ojibway National Urban Park one step closer to completion.

On Monday, it was announced that the Windsor Port Authority will transfer their 10-acres of land in Ojibway Shores to Transport Canada and Parks Canada.

The Authority transferred title with no financial compensation as its contribution and commitment to the creation of Ojibway National Park.

Ojibway Shores is comprised of five parcels of land, three of which are owned by the Crown while the other two were purchased by the Port in the 1990's.

Ojibway Shores is 33-acres wide, 26-acres is land while the other seven-acres is water.

The two parcels which make up the 10-acres being transferred have a current market value of approximately $4-million.

Ojibway National Urban Park will approximately span over 900-acres wide and would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores.

Irek Kusmierczyk, MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says this is a huge step forward towards creating a National Urban Park.

"Today is a victory for the community, and all those that have fought to protect Ojibway Shores and for all of those who have been advocating to create an Ojibway National Urban Park. Today is a huge step, and it is real action. It is tangible. And so, we're seeing the momentum growing for the creation of an Ojibway National Urban Park."

Steve Salmons, CEO of Windsor Port Authority, says Transport Canada will have full effect of the transfer.

"The Port Authority board took an unanimous decision recently to see the Port held title to 10-acres of Ojibway Shores transferred and moved over to Transport Canada so they can effect the full transfer of Ojibway Shores, the 26-acres of property and the seven acres of water to Parks Canada for the creation of an Urban National Park."

Salmons adds that the Port has an obligation to ensure the fish in Ojibway Shores are protected.

"The Windsor Port Authority, in fact is the largest contractor, and builder, and funder of fish habitats in Windsor and Essex County. So, we have that tracker, we have that experience, but more importantly we have that obligation and responsibility of duty. We tend to see the Port as industrial, but, they take place at the edge of the community, the water front."

Kusmierczyk is estimating that if all goes smoothly with the remaining processes with the National Urban Park, that it will be completed and opened within a year and a half.

Alongside the land transfer, it was also announced that Windsor Port has committed to building a fish habitat on the Ojibway waterfront to enhance creation of an National Urban Park and protect the ecological significance of the shoreline.

Parks Canada has agreed to provide the seven-acre water lot in front of Ojibway Shores for the compensatory fish habitat to be developed by the Port Authority, at Port Authority cost.

The member's bill to create the National Urban Park is still going through the final approval process in the House of Commons.

On May 12, 2022, the Minister of the Environment announced that Transport Canada had signed an agreement with Parks Canada to transfer Ojibway Shores from the Windsor Port to Parks Canada as part of the process of creating Ojibway National Urban Park.