Windsor Posts One of the Worst Job Loss Rates Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the province lost more than 355,000 jobs last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Windsor was one of the hardest hit.

The largest increase in job losses occurred in Peterborough, which posted a 13.5 per cent decline. Windsor was second with a 10.9 per cent drop.

The Financial Accountability Officer says in a new report today that the overall job losses represent the single largest annual decline on record.

The report says that in addition to job losses, more than 765,000 Ontario residents worked fewer hours because of the pandemic.

The FAO says young workers were the hardest hit group, as youth unemployment jumped to 22 per cent.

The hardest hit sector was accommodation and food services, with over 110,000 job losses.

With files from the Canadian Press