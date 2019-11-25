Windsor Protest Calls for Canada's Support in Palestine

More fighting between Israel and Palestine has sparked a protest in Windsor.

The University of Windsor Palestine Solidarity Group gathered on the corner of Huron Church Rd. and College Ave. on Saturday afternoon.

Protestors mourned the loss of 30 people in an attack in Gaza Strip earlier this month and called Israel a terrorist state - claiming the Israeli Defence Force has committed a massacre against Palestinian civilians.

Ahmed Khalifa tells CTV Windsor he wants to see Canada publically denounce the deadly conflict.

"It's 2019 and we don't have a mainstream political party that has adopted a progressive stance on Palestine," he says. "The Israeli defence force has an egregious human rights record and it seems like all we have is politicians and political leaders that are only out there to defend this egregious human rights record; unacceptable."

Khalifa says the group's next move is to approach local Members of Parliament.

"Make demands of them to bring this forward in the House of Commons and ask the Prime Minister to take a stance that's faithful to what's happening on the ground in Gaza and in Palestine generally," added Khalifa.

He tells CTV Windsor the world will listen if Canada speaks up.

"Canada has a reputation of being a peace keeping country on the global stage; their stance can have an influence on countries around the world."

Israeli aircraft struck Islamic targets throughout the Gaza Strip as a small militant group rained rockets into Israel on Nov. 12.

Fighting had escalated after Israeli forces killed a senior commander in the militant group and his wife as they slept in their Gaza home.

The United Nations is hoping to negotiate a truce.

