Windsor Public Library Adding Provincial Parks Passes to its Catalogue 

The province is collaborating with public libraries across Ontario to provide free parks passes.

Queens Park kicks off the Ontario Parks Day-Use Vehicle Permit Library Lending Program Monday. The province has launched the program to motivate residents to spend more time enjoying nature at one of its 100 provincial parks.

Director of Corporate Services Chris Woodrow says nine Windsor Public Library branches will be supplied with a pass that will grant one vehicle and its occupant's free access to Ontario parks.

"What we're doing at the public library is basically acting as the clearing house for the permits," he says. "We'll loan them out just like we would be loaning out books and other materials."

The pass also comes with an Ontario Parks Guide, according to Woodrow.

"Some additional information from the province on all of the provincial parks and information on getting out and enjoying the park," says Woodrow.

He says the loan period will be a little shorter than most items the library has available.

"A regular loan period is three weeks, but on these it's a week," he says. "So we're giving folks a week to enjoy them and then return them."

The pass will also come with a $5 off coupon for a future park visit.

Woodrow says there is only one pass available at each branch, so he asks residents to be patient. He says passes will be lent out on a first come first served basis for no longer than seven days and cannot be renewed.

Late fees still apply to the passes if they're not returned on time, according to Woodrow.