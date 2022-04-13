Windsor Public Library buying resources for Ukrainian refugees

The Windsor Public Library will be adding some resources to help Ukrainian refugees coming to Windsor.

The library has received a $10,000 to purchase Ukrainian-English and English-Ukrainian language resources in both print and digital formats for both children and adults to borrow.

The donation came from a foundation led by former library board member Margaret Payne and her husband, Dr. Chris Chamandy.

Rino Bortolin, Chair of the Windsor Public Library Board of Directors, says over the summer, staff will also be using the resources for multilingual story times and language circles.