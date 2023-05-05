Windsor Public Library CEO Kitty Pope is retiring

The Windsor Public Library is looking for new leadership.

A memo sent to staff Friday, and obtained by AM800 News, announced that Kitty Pope has announced her retirement as chief executive officer.

Effective Monday, May 8, Dana Paladino will be taking over as interim CEO.

Paladino has been with the city for 13 years which includes her permanent position as Deputy City Solicitor - Purchasing, Risk Management and Provincial Offences within the City's Legal Department.

Current acting CEO Chris Woodrow, the library’s director of corporate services, is already scheduled to retire at the end of May.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie, Chair of the Windsor Public Library Board, says Kitty is leaving the library in good hands.

"I just want to thank Kitty for her many years of dedicated public service with the Windsor Public Library. I know the staff was a big fan of hers as well. She's going to be missed," he says.

Pope had served as the Windsor Public Library CEO since 2014.

McKenzie says he's excited for the future possibilities of moving the library even further ahead.

"How can we make these more community hubs, right? How can we have more work shops? Maybe start getting more digital as well. Maybe we start doing some website classes or coding classes, start building podcast studios in our classrooms," he says. "So there's lots of ideas right now on ways to modernize the library system as well."

A hiring committee will be established to begin the search for the next chief executive officer.